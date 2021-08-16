Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 498 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,293.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,480.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

