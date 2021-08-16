Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.52. Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOG shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,883 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 157,635 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.14. 763,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,955. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

