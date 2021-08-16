Harmony Price Reaches $0.10 (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $152.57 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00136701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00061348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.20 or 0.00912272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00108641 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,140,512,757 coins and its circulating supply is 10,437,688,757 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.