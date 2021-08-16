Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in American Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

AXP stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.68. 201,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,243. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

