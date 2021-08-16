Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,501. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.55. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.