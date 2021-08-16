Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.07. 65,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.44 and a 12-month high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

