Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $13.72 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,773 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.78. The company had a trading volume of 113,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.34. The company has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $134.67 and a one year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.