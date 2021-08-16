Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $18.35 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.82. The company had a trading volume of 188,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.