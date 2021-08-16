Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $24.99 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 403,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,316,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $236.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

