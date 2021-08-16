Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $25.86 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,953 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $514.88. 106,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

