Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $30.90 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,762 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 98,634 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,888,000 after buying an additional 28,966 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.1% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $634.40. 32,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $593.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $638.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

