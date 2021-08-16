Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $43.95 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.67. 245,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,302,791. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.62. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

