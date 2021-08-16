Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.90. 160,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,463,643. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $271.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

