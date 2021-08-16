Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 24.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 32.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 108,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 26,284 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.5% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 8,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 85,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

BAC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.15. 1,219,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,175,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $346.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

