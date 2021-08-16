Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

