Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 10,112 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 6,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.84. 601,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,147,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.