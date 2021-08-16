Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,768 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,158 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $4,283,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.18. The company had a trading volume of 201,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

