Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 335 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $8.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $780.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $722.75. The company has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $779.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.57.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.