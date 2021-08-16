Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 5,155 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 51,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Chevron by 27.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 249,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

CVX stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.61. The stock had a trading volume of 493,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,576. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $194.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

