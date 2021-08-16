Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,884 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 202,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $150.77. 546,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,725. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $422.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.