Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 731 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $542.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,618. The company has a market cap of $148.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $502.80. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.92.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.