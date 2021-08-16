Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $326.64. The company had a trading volume of 48,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.69. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $324.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

