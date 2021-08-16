Harvest Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $155.57 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $255.30 or 0.00557724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $155.57 million and approximately $28.98 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000997 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 639,925 coins and its circulating supply is 609,356 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.