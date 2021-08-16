Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Down 40.1% in July

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the July 15th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, Director Jonathan Holtaway acquired 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $131,415.60. Insiders have purchased 7,153 shares of company stock worth $165,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $151.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

