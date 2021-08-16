HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $9.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.99. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.15.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 780.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 481,477 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

