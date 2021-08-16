Head to Head Survey: Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) versus Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) and Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sio Gene Therapies and Cytokinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sio Gene Therapies N/A -47.65% -42.82% Cytokinetics -269.48% -179.39% -28.99%

This table compares Sio Gene Therapies and Cytokinetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sio Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$32.42 million ($0.84) -2.42 Cytokinetics $55.83 million 48.09 -$127.29 million ($1.97) -16.32

Sio Gene Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sio Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sio Gene Therapies and Cytokinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sio Gene Therapies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Cytokinetics 0 1 10 0 2.91

Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $8.30, suggesting a potential upside of 308.87%. Cytokinetics has a consensus price target of $42.64, suggesting a potential upside of 32.62%. Given Sio Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sio Gene Therapies is more favorable than Cytokinetics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cytokinetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sio Gene Therapies beats Cytokinetics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM. The company was formerly known as Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and changed its name to Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. in November 2020. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS). The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

