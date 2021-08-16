Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 810,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,854. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 111.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

