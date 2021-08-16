HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €60.92 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €60.92 ($71.67) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €56.81 ($66.84).

HLE stock opened at €63.18 ($74.33) on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 52-week high of €68.72 ($80.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a PE ratio of -17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.85.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

