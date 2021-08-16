HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €103.60 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €103.60 ($121.88) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.12 ($107.20).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €82.68 ($97.27) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €81.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a PE ratio of 34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 12 month high of €89.10 ($104.82).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

