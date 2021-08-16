HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €100.00 by Barclays

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €91.02 ($107.08).

Shares of HFG opened at €82.68 ($97.27) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 1-year high of €89.10 ($104.82).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

