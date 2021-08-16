Helpico 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Helpico has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Helpico coin can now be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Helpico has a market cap of $1,934.21 and approximately $12.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helpico alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00135303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00157714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,622.17 or 1.00478023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00923391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.90 or 0.06913519 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helpico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helpico and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.