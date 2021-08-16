HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0091

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $287.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,567.44 or 0.99771116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00033447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00079193 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000994 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012619 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000569 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,051,340 coins and its circulating supply is 262,916,190 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.