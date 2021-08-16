Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Down 44.7% in July

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CBDHF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 52,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,416. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35. Hempfusion Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

