Herbalist Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HERB)

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Herbalist Token has a total market capitalization of $63,895.05 and $176.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Herbalist Token has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar. One Herbalist Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013556 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Herbalist Token Profile

Herbalist Token (CRYPTO:HERB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Herbalist Token’s official website is www.herbalisttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

