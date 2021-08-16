Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hercules Capital by 225.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 16.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,937,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at $2,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.15. 500,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,657. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

