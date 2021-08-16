Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

HCCI opened at $28.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

