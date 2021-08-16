Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $14.91 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after buying an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,970,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,833,000 after buying an additional 409,200 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

PFE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,668,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $271.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $48.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

