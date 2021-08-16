Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $17.93 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $17,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank raised its position in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.28. 324,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,914,343. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.89. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

