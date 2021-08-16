Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $18.55 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.66. The stock had a trading volume of 489,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,576. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $194.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

