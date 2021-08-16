Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $29.79 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.26. 49,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,501. The firm has a market cap of $179.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

