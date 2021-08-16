Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 3,323 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $279,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 67,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $157.56. 104,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $217.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

