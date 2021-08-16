HEROcoin (PLAY) One Day Volume Hits $222,390.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $222,390.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.27 or 0.00937008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00110745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00047717 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.