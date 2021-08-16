Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $126,773.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00137899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00157447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,446.81 or 1.00088600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.56 or 0.00914587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.60 or 0.07087038 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

