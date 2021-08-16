HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 70,256 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,080,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HHLA)

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.