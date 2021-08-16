HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 23,931 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.9% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.89. 273,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,712,650. The company has a market capitalization of $231.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

