HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.7% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.84.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.73. 96,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.