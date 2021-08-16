HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.62.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.68. The stock had a trading volume of 233,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $455.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

