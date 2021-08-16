HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,221 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.7% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,289. The company has a market capitalization of $327.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

