HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,240 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.76. The company had a trading volume of 115,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,208. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

