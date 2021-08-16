HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $515.04. The stock had a trading volume of 102,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,820. The firm has a market cap of $227.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $517.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

